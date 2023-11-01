Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Wife Aishwarya Happy Birthday With A Throwback Pic

Abhishek shared this image. (Courtesy: AbhishekBachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan wished his wife Aishwarya on her 50th birthday with a throwback pic. The picture was taken in a gray scale. Shunning many words, Abhishek Bachchan simply captioned the post, "Happy Birthday" and dropped a heart emoji. Earlier, Aishwarya cut the birthday cake with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai by her side at an event. Abhishek couldn't join them. In the video of Aishwarya's birthday celebrations, she can be heard saying, "I can't have cake now. I am fasting for Karwa Chauth."

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about. Aishwarya cut the birthday cake in front of media at the event. As the paparazzi sang the happy birthday song for her, Aishwarya was visibly elated by their gestures. After cutting the cake, Aishwarya said to them, "Thank You. So sweet. You have sung for me. Thank you so much." She blew kisses towards them. Aishwarya can be seen feeding a piece of cake to her mother and daughter. Aaradhya can be seen giving her mother a hug after the cake-cutting ceremony. When asked to have a piece of cake, Aishwarya can be heard saying, "I am fasting for Karwa Chauth. Can't eat now."

Abhishek and Aishwarya cheer for each other's work quite often. A few months back, when Ponniyin Selvan 2 released, Abhishek Bachchan shared a couple of posts to cheer for Aishwarya. In a tweet, Abhishek wrote, "#PS2 is simply fantastic!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan, @trishtrashers, @actor_jayamravi, @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew."

At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam@chiyaan@trishtrashers@actor_jayamravi@Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In terms of work, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. Directed by R Balki, Abhishek played a mentor to a differently-abled player (Saiyami Kher) in Ghoomer. The movie also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in the pivotal roles.