Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cut The Birthday Cake With Daughter Aaradhya And Mother Brindya Rai By Her Side

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Brindya Rai at the event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrates her 50th birthday today, was pictured with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai at an event. She cut the birthday cake in front of media at the event. As the paparazzi sang the happy birthday song for her, Aishwarya was visibly elated by their gestures. After cutting the cake, Aishwarya said to them, "Thank You. You have sung for me. Thank you so much." She blew kisses towards them. Aishwarya can be seen feeding a piece of cake to her mother and daughter. Aaradhya can be seen giving her mother a hug after the cake-cutting ceremony.

Aishwarya was dressed in a white chikankari suit. She completed her look with a small bindi and red lipstick. She kept her hair loose. She looked gorgeous as ever. Aaradhya was twinning with her mother in white. She was dressed in her casual outfit. Brindya Rai wore a yellow salwar suit. Take a look at the pictures here:

Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with mother and daughterm, offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been associated with L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at Paris Fashion Show with other international celebs last month. Several images and videos from the event went viral. In the video, we can see the actor owning the stage in a brown and golden outfit with a cape. As Aishwarya walked the ramp, she smiled and winked at the audience. She also blew a kiss and waved at those present. Take a look at the video from Paris:

Aishwarya Rai at Paris Fashion Week 2023 😍#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#ParisFashionWeek2023pic.twitter.com/JTkyct8P8S — Mohabbatein | Aishwarya Rai Day (@sidharth0800) October 1, 2023

Later, The Jodha Akbar actor attended the L'Oreal event in Mumbai. She chose an embroidered black ensemble for the occasion. She accentuated her look with ruby lips and diamond danglers. Aishwarya came, posed and conquered the red carpet like a queen. She kept her newly-coloured tresses loose. Take a look here:

Celebs like Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty wished her with good wish messages. In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released earlier this year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.