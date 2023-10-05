How To Stop Red Carpet Traffic - Be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines and how. After rocking Paris Fashion Week, the former Miss World made a stunning appearance at the L'Oreal event in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The Jodha Akbar actor chose an embroidered black ensemble for the occasion. She accentuated her look with ruby lips and diamond danglers. Aishwarya came, posed and conquered the red carpet like a queen. She kept her newly-coloured tresses loose. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, John Abraham, Shefali Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended the event in style.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures from the night:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been associated with L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at Paris Fashion Show with other international celebs. Several images and videos from the event went viral. In the video, we can see the actor owning the stage in a brown and golden outfit with a cape. As Aishwarya walked the ramp, she smiled and winked at the audience. She also blew a kiss and waved at those present. Take a look at the video from Paris:

In another viral worthy picture, Aishwarya was seen posing on stage with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others. Take a look here:

In another viral video from Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya can be seen grooving with fellow L'Oreal ambassador and supermodel Kendall Jenner. The video from the event was curated by several fan pages. Take a look at the video here:

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released earlier this year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.