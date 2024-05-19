Done With Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Fly Back To Mumbai

Aishawarya and Aaradhya pictured at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya are back in Mumbai after attending the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The mother-daughter duo were pictured at the airport by the paparazzi. Aishwarya wore a long trench coat and spotted carrying a black handbag. She kept her hair open. Aaradhya wore a white hoodie and denims. The mother-daughter duo smiled for the paparazzi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet twice this year. She chose the outfits from the shelves of designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aishwarya shared her OOTDs from the event. In the first clip, she walks the red carpet in a stunning gown with a long train, featuring black, white, and metallic gold hues. Towards the end of the clip, Aishwarya poses alongside the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and even shares a sweet kiss on her daughter Aaradhya's cheek. Aishwarya opted for this stunning look to attend the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Sharing the video, she dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a blue-green and silver tinsel gown. The fringed gown featuring dramatic sleeves and a poofy skirt was also designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Aishwarya wore this gown for the screening of the movie Kinds Of Kindness. Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Vogue, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about her black gown. She said, "The look last evening on the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it gilded glow. To me, it was just magical."

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kiara Advani are also invited at the esteemed film festival.