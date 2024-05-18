Cannes 2024: New Day, New Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From French Riviera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pictured at French Riviera. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a ray of sunshine (quite literally). After making her second red carpet appearance on Friday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted on the streets of French Riviera. She kept her look cool and stylish. Aishwarya opted for a plain black T-shirt teamed with matching pants and a printed overcoat. She left her tresses open and completed her look with a cool pair of shades and black shoes. In one of the pictures, she was seen chatting with Afef Jnifen, a Tunisian-born Italian fashion model. Take a look at the photos below.

The OG style queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stole the spotlight during her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress opted for an ensemble that was both dramatic and stunning. She picked a silver outfit with turquoise green accents from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. She left her tresses open in soft curls. Take a look at her photos below.

For the unversed, this is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 22nd year at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been delivering jaw-dropping red-carpet looks over the years. Who could forget last year's spectacle? A shimmering silver gown paired with a dramatic black bow and an extravagant silver hood and train stole the show.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes journey began in 2002 when she made a red carpet debut wearing a Neeta Lulla saree and heavy gold jewellery for the premiere of her film Devdas. She was accompanied by her Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The next year, she was on the Cannes jury.

Joining her at Cannes this year will be actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kiara Advani. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday.