Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fabulously OTT Look Gave The Internet Pinata Feels

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Trust Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to leave you stunned with her sartorial surprises when in Cannes and how. Her fabulously OTT second red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival this year garnered some mixed recaptions. At the screening of Kinds Of Kindness, the former Miss World walked the red carpet in a sweeping silver and turquoise dress of fringes designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. A section of the Internet was busy curating memes on the look. Some X (earlier known as Twitter) users agreed that the outfit was almost certainly pinata and decoration-inspired. "Tell me it does not look like those Decorative Strings you use at your home parties," wrote a user.

Tell me it does not look like those Decorative Strings you use at your home parties??#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AishwaryaAtCannes#Cannes2024pic.twitter.com/XRY73Kx6i8 — Nisha Rose (@JustAFierceSoul) May 17, 2024

The pinata dress meme template was definitely recurring.

That explains the broken arm ... Disclaimer : No Aishwarya Rai were hurt by the making of this pinata dress #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/bmMHF1jR6i — Fatima (@Fatima_gharabli) May 17, 2024

Another X user tried to decode the inspiration behind the outfit. "Aishwarya Rai needs to fire her entire team. It has been a long while she has served at any red carpet #Cannes," read the post.

Aishwarya Rai needs to fire her entire team. It has been a long while she has served at any red carpet. #Canneshttps://t.co/h67TYYvPEdpic.twitter.com/KeSh77T1cc — Solitude (@Sophrosyne4U) May 17, 2024

Another meme incoming.

"Have a feeling Aishwarya secretly promotes an aluminum foil brand at her Cannes appearance," wrote another user on X.

Have a feeling Aishwarya secretly promotes an aluminium foil brand at her Cannes appearance pic.twitter.com/ibqzr9yprp — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) May 18, 2024

There were also a few posts about the actress experimenting and ruling the red carpet. "None of us or the models would be able to carry this dress like how she did. Do you think anybody else could look this beautiful wearing this? No. Stars, sunshine, sparkles, glow, drama, beauty all in one frame. My fav photo," wrote a user.

None of us or the models would be able to carry this dress like how she did!

Do you think anybody else could look this beautiful wearing this?!

NO.

Stars, sunshine, sparkles, glow, drama, beauty all in one frame.

My fav. photo #AishwaryaRai#AishwaryaAtCannes#Cannes2024pic.twitter.com/DzRaSoTNy7 — Antara (@heyantarahere) May 17, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years, has served a couple of standout red carpet looks over the years. She checked into the French Riviera with her daughter Aaradhya earlier this week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.