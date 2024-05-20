Crazy Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Interacts With Fans Inside Polling Booth

Aishwarya pictured inside polling booth. (courtesy: X)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cast her vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Monday in Mumbai. The actor was dressed in a white shirt and denims. She added a dash of style with her black shades as well. An inside video from the polling booth went crazy viral on social media today in which Aishwarya can be seen interacting with fans. In the video shared, Aishwarya can be seen standing in a queue. She can be seen smiling, she can be heard greeting somone as she says "hi". She can be seen wearing an arm sling as she injured her wrist. The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) and the caption on the post read, "AishwaryaRaiBachchan clicked in the city today as she stepped out to cast her vote. " Take a look:

ICYMI, Aishwarya also showed her inked finger to the paparazzi after casting her vote. Take a look at the picture here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival and sported two looks on the red carpet. Aishwarya shared her OOTDs from the event. In the first clip, she walks the red carpet in a stunning gown with a long train, featuring black, white, and metallic gold hues. Towards the end of the clip, Aishwarya poses alongside the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and even shares a sweet kiss on her daughter Aaradhya's cheek. Aishwarya opted for this stunning look to attend the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Sharing the video, she dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a blue-green and silver tinsel gown. The fringed gown featuring dramatic sleeves and a poofy skirt was also designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Aishwarya wore this gown for the screening of the movie Kinds Of Kindness. Take a look:

In terms of films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.