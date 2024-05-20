Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan Pictured Holding Hands. Aishwarya Shows Inked Finger

Big B and Jaya Bachchan pictured together. Aishwarya posed for the paparazzi

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan walked hand-in-hand as they moved towards the polling booth to cast their vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Monday in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan wore a white kurta and pyjamas while Jaya Bachchan wore a white salwar suit. In the video viral from the venue, we can see Amitabh Bachchan holding hands of Jaya Bachchan tightly as they moved towards the booth. The paparazzi captured the veteran couple. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also spotted outside a polling booth. She wore a white kurta. Aishwarya was seen wearing an arm sling as well. After casting her vote, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed for the paparazzi and showed her inked finger for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the picture here:

On Monday, a large numbers of Mumbai celebrities turned up to cast their vote. From film veterans Dharmendra, David Dhawan to Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor exercised their voting rights. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also arrived to cast their vote. Deepika's baby bump was spotted in a loose shirt. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the polling booth with wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana, AbRam and Aryan by his side.

In Maharashtra, polling is being held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including six in Mumbai. Piyush Goyal, Bharati Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi) are among the key candidates of the BJP, which has also fielded prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central).

According to the Election Commission, in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election, more than 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors will decide the fate of 695 candidates.