Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana And Aryan Cast Their Vote. Bonus - AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and family pictured together

Shah Rukh Khan arrived to cast his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Monday. The Jawan actor wore a blue t-shirt and denims. What caught the Internet's attention was Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his full family to cast his vote. The actor was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and sons AbRam and Aryan. Gauri Khan was dressed in a white t-shirt and denims while Suhana wore a pretty blue kurti. Aryan Khan wore a white t-shirt and jeans. Shah Rukh Khan was seen holding hands of Suhana and AbRam as they moved towards the polling booth. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Monday, a large numbers of Mumbai celebrities turned up to cast their votes. From film veterans Dharmendra, David Dhawan to Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor exercised their voting rights. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also arrived to cast their vote. Deepika's baby bump was spotted in a loose shirt.

Ahead of Lok Sabha poll, Shah Rukh Khan urged the countrymen to cast their vote. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote." Take a look:

As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 18, 2024

In Maharashtra, polling is being held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including six in Mumbai. Piyush Goyal, Bharati Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi) are among the key candidates of the BJP, which has also fielded prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central).

According to the Election Commission, in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election, more than 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors will decide the fate of 695 candidates.