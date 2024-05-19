'Voting Is Your Right': SRK, Bollywood Celebs' Big Appeal For Mumbai Voters

Ahead of the Phase 5 polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, top Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan have taken to their social media accounts and appealed to the people in Mumbai to vote. Film personalities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty too have urged voters in Mumbai and other areas going to polls to exercise their voting rights.

In a message posted online, SRK gave a call to the voters to carry out their duty as Indians.

"As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote," he said.

Salman Khan said he will exercise his right to vote on Monday and urged others to do the same.

"I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said.

Akshay Kumar also recorded a video message and said the voters must not miss this opportunity to choose their Lok Sabha MPs.

"May 20 offers an opportunity to Mumbaikaars that comes only once in five years - an opportunity to exercise your right to vote and choose your Lok Sabha MP. Don't miss it because each vote matters. Enjoy your Sunday and do your duty for the country on Monday," appealed Mr Kumar.

His co-star from the Hera Pheri franchise, Suniel Shetty said voting isn't just our right, but also a responsibility. "As a proud Mumbaikaar, I will certainly vote. On May 20, please step out and do cast your vote," said Suniel Shetty.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in a video message, said: "I appeal to all Mumbaikaars who are eligible to vote - please go out and vote on May 20. Voting is your right and make use of you."

Music composer Vishal Dadlani said he will be outside Mumbai over the weekend, but will return before Monday to cast his vote.

"Voting is the most important duty that you have towards your democracy. If you don't vote, you lose the right to question your leaders and hold them accountable," he said.