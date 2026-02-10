Watch: Lucky Fan Meeting Amitabh Bachchan After His Sunday <i>Darshan</i> Goes Viral

Like every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance outside his bungalow in Jalsa, Mumbai, to meet and greet thousands of fans assembled outside his house to catch a glimpse of him. However, the day turned out to be special for a neighbour, Nirmit Jesrani, who later shared a clip featuring pictures with the superstar.

The neighbour furthermore spoke about Amitabh Bachchan's humility and the large crowd that gathers in front of his bungalow every Sunday.

The Clip

The video, which has now gone viral, was shared by Nirmit Jesrani, who lives in the same neighbourhood as Amitabh Bachchan. In the clip, Jesrani also explained the importance of the tradition followed by the superstar for years, where he greets his ocean of fans waiting for a glimpse of him every Sunday.

It was after the clip went viral online that Nirmit received a message from Amitabh Bachchan's team to meet him at Jalsa on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 5 PM.

A dream come true indeed-Nirmit later shared pictures of his meeting with the Don actor. He had also got an autograph from him.

Expressing his joy, Nirmit captioned the post, "Still can't believe this happened. Met the one and only Amitabh Bachchan ji-beyond grateful for this humble opportunity and his incredibly sweet gesture. Witnessed Sunday Darshan live from his house and wow... the energy was absolutely CRAZY! Truly unforgettable."

Nirmit also explained how Amitabh Bachchan stopped him when he touched his feet for blessings. The superstar readily agreed to pose for a picture.

Work

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. The Tamil film, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, was released on October 10, 2025. He will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

