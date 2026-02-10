Sonu Sood Offers Rajpal Yadav A Film After Surrender In Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce Case

After Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail in a Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case, actor Sonu Sood stepped forward and offered him a role in one of his upcoming films, along with a "small signing amount."

About Sonu Sood's Post

Sonu Sood shared a note on X, offering Rajpal Yadav a part in his film along with a signing amount to support him financially. He also urged members of the film industry to extend their support to Rajpal, stressing that he should not feel alone during such a difficult period.

Sonu wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

He added, "A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry." Take a look:

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

About The Cheque-Bounce Case

According to a report by PTI, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to withdraw its order directing actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities following his conviction in cheque-bounce cases, stating that it could not be expected to "create special circumstances" based on his background or profession.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma expressed her "strong disapproval" and directed Yadav to surrender immediately, noting that his failure to do so on 4 February despite clear instructions showed scant regard for the law.

Yadav's senior counsel made a "mercy plea" seeking recall of the earlier order to allow more time to arrange funds to repay the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. The counsel stated that Yadav could not surrender at 4 pm on 4 February as instructed because he was attempting to gather the money and only reached Delhi at 5 pm.

Rejecting the request, the court remarked that "law rewards its compliance and not its contempt," adding that recalling the direction under such circumstances would suggest that court orders could be ignored repeatedly without any consequences.



