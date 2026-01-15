Sonu Sood Shares The Secret Behind His Six Pack Abs At 52: "I Don't Believe In Extreme Dieting"

Sonu Sood has been a household name for over two decades. The actor has impressed audiences with his performances in films like Dabangg and Happy New Year. What's equally impressive is his unwavering commitment to fitness. He has maintained a chiselled physique and six-pack abs even at the age of 52.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sonu Sood shared his workout and diet secrets that help him achieve his fitness goals. Talking about his morning routine, the actor said, "I start my mornings early and quietly. A glass of warm water, a few minutes of gratitude, and light stretching help me align my mind and body. The slow morning sets the tone for the rest of the day, no matter how hectic it gets."

He further shed light on his workout routine. "I train almost every day, usually for about an hour. My workouts include strength training, core work, functional exercises, and cardio. I like keeping my routine varied so it challenges my body and keeps things interesting," the star added.

As for his diet, Sonu Sood follows a simple and balanced meal plan. "I don't believe in extreme dieting; meals are adjusted depending on my shoot schedule or physical demands, but the foundation remains the same—home-style food, portion control, and good nutrition," the actor mentioned.

When asked about his favourite meals or snacks that keep him fuelled during long shoots, Sonu Sood said, "I like to keep my meals light, nutritious, and easy to digest. I usually rely on fresh fruits, nuts, sprouts, and lentils for energy. During long shoot days, I carry roasted chana, fruit bowls, or simple homemade protein snacks. They help me stay active and focused without feeling sluggish, which is very important when you're on set for long hours."

The actor also spoke about the importance of mental strength in his life. He shared that he practises meditation and breathing exercises regularly.

