Woh Kaun Thi? Remake: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Might Be Cast In Sadhana's Role

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name is reportedly on the top of the list of actresses being considered to play Sadhana's role inremake, reports Bombay Times . "I couldn't imagine anyone but Aishwarya in the role," Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment was quoted as saying by Bombay Times . "The female lead inhas to be an ethereal beauty, a wandering spirit looking for love. And she has to look convincing lending her face to Lata's (Late Mangeshkar)and," Prernaa said.It was also earlier reported that Shahid Kapoor is being considered to step into Manoj Kumar's shoes . The actor is currently filming, which is also produced by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment.KriArj Entertainment announced last week that they've acquired the remake rights foralong with the rights to use two aforementioned iconic songs from the filmand"The minute we acquired the remake rights, we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of. The film cannot be imagined without those songs. Also, it is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhana, Lataand the great actor Manoj Kumarji who are true legends. This is a mark of respect and a tribute to them and the kind of films we had in that era," Prernaa told news agency IANS. As of now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy making Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra's, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.(With inputs form IANS)