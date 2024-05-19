Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo A Surgery For Her Wrist Injury: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pictured on the red carpet of Cannes. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines for her stylish appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. While her gorgeous outfits and million-dollar smile are stealing hearts, it's hard to ignore the cast on her right hand. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actress will undergo surgery for the injury once she returns from the film festival. A source told the daily, “Aishwarya broke her wrist over the weekend and thus had to get a cast on. However, she was adamant that she wants to keep her Cannes tradition going. Thus, even after the injury, she completed her professional commitments and made it to Cannes.”

The source also mentioned that the actor went to France only after discussions with specialists and her doctors and will require surgery on her hand soon. “Her surgery is scheduled for later next week after she returns from Cannes,” the source added.

Meanwhile, to display her gorgeous Falguni and Shane Peacock outfits, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared videos from the film festival on Instagram. In one of the clips, the star is dressed in the black, white, and metallic gold creation. Aishwarya also poses with the designer duo and plants a kiss on the cheek of her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

In another video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smiles and beautifully poses for the camera, wearing a silver and green-blue tinsel gown.

At the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the screening of two films - Megalopolis and Kinds Of Kindness. The actress is at the festival as the global spokesperson of cosmetic giant L'Oreal Paris.

In addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Indian celebrities such as Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others have been spotted at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. The Mani Ratnam directorial hit the big screens in April 2023. Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Jayaram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sara Arjun were also a part of the movie.