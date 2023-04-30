Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus 'Conquers' Hearts And Box Office

Image was shared By Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is making all the right noises at the box office. The Mani Ratnam film was released in theatres on Friday, April 28. Now, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has conquered hearts and the box office. He added that PS 2 is also “winning hearts worldwide”. In the video, shared on Twitter, we can see the film has collected “100 plus crore worldwide gross”. The text attached to the video read, “PS2 CONQUERS HEARTS and BOX OFFICE… #ManiRatnam's #PonniyinSelvan2 [#PS2] is winning hearts worldwide… Massive numbers all over. #PS2RunningSuccessfully.”

Ponniyin Selvan 2 features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Kaithi and Sobhita Dhulipala in crucial roles. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The first part was released in September last year. Oh, and, team Ponniyin Selvan 2 also came under one roof to watch the film. Aishwarya was joined by her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Sharing a picture on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Cholas are back together to watch and celebrate #PS2!”

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, “PS-2 starts off with a lavishly filmed, wonderfully mounted prologue that takes the audience back to the time of the young Aditha Karikalan's first meeting with orphan girl Nandini, who strays into the kingdom and catches the eye of the Chola prince. The film then dives into the many conspiracies, internecine tussles and secret liaisons that threaten the kingdom.”

He added, “PS-2, certainly to a significantly greater extent than the first part, is remarkably sinewy and compact whole despite its nearly three-hour runtime. The film is a treat for the eyes. Cinematographer Ravi Varman composes frames that capture the expanse of the locations even as they drill into the granular details of the exquisite images that the camera conjures up. The appeal is neither just sensory or superficial. PS-2 has enough in its folds to touch the mind and the heart.