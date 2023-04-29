Pics: From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 2 Album With Vikram, Trisha And Others

Aishwarya with Vikram and Trisha. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 has started ruling theatres within a day of its release. It has been garnering praise from critics and fans alike. Another reason behind the film's success is Aishwarya and Vikram's onscreen appearance together. The actress shared a photo with Vikram from one of the film's promotional events, she sent Instagram into a tizzy. On Friday evening, Aishwarya was busy adding special pictures with the star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 to her Instagram album. One of them features her posing with Vikram. Dressed in a black Anarkali, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen smiling and posing with Vikram against a poster of PS-2. She uploaded the picture with star icons and fans were quick to make a reference between her caption and the roles the duo play in the film – star-crossed lovers Aditha Karikalan and Nandini.



Fans were still going gaga over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post when Vikram treated them to another glimpse of their amazing equation. He posted a boomerang from the same event, featuring him and the actress making the hand heart. His caption read: “Hey, fate. Time to deal them a better hand don't you think?!” Vikram also added names of his and Ash's characters from their films Raavanan and PS-2: “Veera X Ragini / Aditha Karikalan X Nandini #ravanan #ps2.”

Aditha Karikalan and Nandini have a “love-hate” relationship in Ponniyin Selvan – 2, as per Vikram. In an interview with NDTV recently, he compared the two character's equation to Dominique Francon and Howard Roark from Ayn Rand's classic The Fountainhead. The actor said: “I think it will go down in cinema history as something very special because you know, you have romance, you have one-sided romance. You have someone where you are jilted. This one is something... It's love-hate. She loves me so much that she could kill me. It's almost like in Fountainhead… Dominique Francon and Howard Roark.”“They love each other so much that she will go marry someone else. In the first part, I only see her in one scene. You don't know how many scenes I am going to see her in second part. But that one scene was enough to evoke so much love and romance and pain in the viewer and I think that will happen even in the second half,” added Vikram.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PS-2 album doesn't just comprise photos of Vikram but also of Trisha Krishnan, Mani Ratnam, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Take a look:





Ponniyin Selvan 2 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. It released in theatres worldwide on Friday in Tamil. The dubbed versions of the film in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam are also being screened in cinema halls.