Vikram On PS 2 Romance With Aishwarya's Nandini: "She Loves Me So Much She Could Kill Me"

Aishwarya and Vikram in PS-2 song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Superstar Vikram, who who stars as Chola prince Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, during a recent interaction with NDTV's Sam Daniel, opened up on what his onscreen equation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be like in the second installment. Vikram compared Nandini and Aditha Karikalan's equation in the film to Ayn Rand's classic The Fountainhead characters Dominique Francon and Howard Roark. "I think it will go down in cinema history as something very special because you know, you have romance, you have one-sided romance. You have someone where you are jilted. This one is something... It's love-hate. She loves me so much that she could kill me. Its almost like in Fountainhead.. Dominique Francon and Howard Roark," Vikram told NDTV.

The star, who has previously worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Raavanan and its Hindi version Raavan, added, "They love each other so much that she will go marry someone else. In the first part, I only see her in one scene. You don't know how many scenes I am going to see her in second part. But that one scene was enough to evoke so much love and romance and pain in the viewer and I think that will happen even in the second half."

Asked how different is his role in PS-2, Vikram said, "It won't be different. It will be the same - intense, volatile, romantic, miserable romantic that Aditha Karikalan is. I think it will only get worse. I've been telling everyone - the first part was an introduction to characters and 2nd part is where you have the juice. Everything comes to a circle."

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second installment of the period drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) and its cast includes some of the biggest stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film is slated to release on April 28.