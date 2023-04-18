"Ponniyin Selvan 2 Is When The Story Really Begins," Says Trisha To NDTV

Trisha spoke to NDTV aboutPonniyin Selvan 2.

Trisha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2, recently opened up about what to expect from the second instalment of the movie. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "PS 2 is going to have a lot more romance and action to begin win. It is going to be so fast pace." She added, "For me PS 1 was still an introduction of every character and just putting them altogether. PS 2is when the story really begins." In the periodic drama, Trisha plays Chola princess Kundavai. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in the lead.

When asked what kind of research or special efforts went behind her character, she said, "It's all Mani Sir and his team who we worked for about 6 months on the film and the look. Whole bunch of screen tests, looks tests and pretty much zeroed in on something thankfully has been accepted and worked with."

When asked, if Kundavai is one of her best roles ever, to this, Trisha said, "One of my best roles for sure. I mean a lot of people have said that and I have been very proud of some of the characters that I played in the past but it definitely goes down as one of the top 5.

Trisha also opened up on RRR winning the Oscars. She said, "I am so so proud. Congratulations to the team and from RRR is know some of them personally as I have been part of the Telugu industry, so I am so proud. That's like I would like to repeat it's best time to be in cinema."

Meanwhile, Trisha, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi have been busy promoting their film across the nation. A few hours ago, the team landed in Delhi to promote their film. The official Twitter handle of Lyca Productions shared a picture of the PS 2stars, including Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Take a look below:

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The first part of the film narrates the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman. Ponniyin Selvan: I garnered immense praise from the audience and critics.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit the theatres later this month on April 28.