Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Twitter Is Obsessed With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Nandini - 'Thank You For Existing'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in PS-2 trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

A quick glance at Thursday's trends list will show that Ponniyin Selvan 2 is trending a great deal. The trailer of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus released last night and it is trending even now. TBH, we are not surprised at all, given the film's impressive star cast that includes Vikram as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi, who plays Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi, who stars as Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, Kundavi (played by Trisha) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini (she has a double role). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini is a fan favourite and the many tweets about her character are a testament to that. Let's take a look at some of tweets.

Before that, check out the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 here:

A Twitter user shared their favourite scene of the trailer and of course it features Nandini. "Goosebumps at end of Ponniyin Selvan trailer. Nandini eyeing the throne, Nandini's conflicted look, Aditya Karikalan (Aditha Karikalan)'s love for her," wrote a fan.

"The whole trailer is epic and there is Aishwarya Rai, her dialogues, her expressions. If she doesn't win every award then it is the award which won't be credible," wrote another fan.

The whole trailer is epic and there is Aishwarya Rai, her dialogues, her expressions

If she doesnt win every award then it is the award which wont be credible. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#PonniyinSelvan2#PS2Trailerpic.twitter.com/euGQ2jcPWD — Aishwarya as Nandini & Mandakini , PS2 on 28 April (@badass_aishfan) March 29, 2023

Here are some more tweets:

"Can't wait for PS2 ! Look at this," tweeted another user. Other than the Ponniyin Selvan series, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram have also co-starred in Mani Ratnam's Raavan and its Tamil version Raavanan.

"Nandini in PS2 trailer." That's it. That's the tweet.

"She literally ate up this character with no crumbs left," wrote another Twitter user in a very Internet-savvy lingo.

She literally ate up this character with no crumbs left <3#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#PonniyinSelvan2pic.twitter.com/AhlTR9VN9a — Sajana (@aalux_chipz) March 29, 2023

To sum it up, there can never be enough Aishwarya Rai appreciation posts.

The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan(The Son Of Ponni) and its cast includes some of the biggest stars including Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The second installment of the film is slated to release on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan, produced by Lyca Productions, was the first part of magnum opus. It released in theatres in September last year in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film clashed with Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan at the box office. The film opened to good reviews from film critics and was equally adept at impressing the audience.