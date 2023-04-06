Trisha's New Ponniyin Selvan Poster Divides Kundavai And Nandini Fans

Trisha in PS-2. (courtesy: madrastalkies)

The makers shared a new poster of Trisha's Ponniyin Selvan 2 character Kundavai on Wednesday. The poster features a bejeweled Trisha, dressed in a gold ensemble as she intensely looks at the camera. The caption on the post read: "Elegance meets power. Get ready to meet our Kundavai in PS 2. In cinemas worldwide from 28th April in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada." While fans loved the poster and dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments section, others demanded antagonist Nandini's (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) poster to be released soon.

"We want Nandini BTS," commented an Instagram user. "We want Nandini," read another comment. "Please post the BTS pictures of Nandini," another comment read. "Where is Nandini yaar," asked another Instagram user. "Please post the BTS pictures of Nandini," read one more comment. "We want Nandini," another one added.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second installment of the period drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni) and its cast includes some of the biggest stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Trisha, a former model, stepped into movies with a brief role in 1999 movie Jodi. She went onto star in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. The 2010 movie Khatta Meetha marked her Hindi debut, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. She is best known for her roles in films such as '96, Ghilli, Varsham, Athadu, Yennai Arindhaal, Endrendrum Punnagai, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Petta, among many others. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Trisha will also feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's untitled project co-starring Vijay and Sanjay Dutt.