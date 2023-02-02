Vijay And Trisha Reunite For Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next Film

Vijay with Trisha.(courtesy: trishtrashers)

This is not a drill. We have good news for all the Trisha and Vijay fans out there. The stars are all set to reunite Lokesh Kanagaraj's untitled project. Trisha announced her association with the project by sharing a picture of herself with Vijay and she wrote: "For those of you who asked, waited and wished...This one's for you..." In a statement, Trisha said, "Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead," news agency PTI reported.



For those of you who asked, waited and wished...

This one's for you... pic.twitter.com/QGOgmDm2Ty — Trish (@trishtrashers) February 1, 2023

Trisha and Vijay have previously worked together in Tamil hits Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi. The project also marks Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 film Master.

The project will also star Sanjay Dutt. On Wednesday, the makers shared a post, announcing Sanjay Dutt's association with the project. "We feel esteemed to welcome Sanjay Dutt Sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of Thalapathy 67," read a tweet from the makers. The film marks Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut.

Other than Trisha, Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, the film will also feature Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles.

Trisha, a former model, stepped into movies with a brief role in 1999 movie Jodi. She went onto star in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. The 2010 movie Khatta Meetha marked her Hindi debut, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. She is best known for her roles in films such as '96, Ghilli, Varsham, Athadu, Yennai Arindhaal, Endrendrum Punnagai, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Petta, among many others. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.