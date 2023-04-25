Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Trisha's Ponniyin Selvan 2 Promotions - A 'Nan And Kun' Moment

Trisha Krishnan shared this picture. (courtesy: trishakrishnan)

Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are busy promoting their upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2 with co-stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and others. Amid the busy schedule, Aishwarya and Trisha managed to pose for a picture together. In the image, both actresses look stunning - Aishwarya can be seen in a black floral printed kurta set, while Trisha opts for an orange co-ord set. Aishwarya can be seen hugging Trisha as they flash their million-dollar smile for the camera. In the movie, Aishwarya plays the role of Nandini, Queen of Pazhuvoor, while Trisha plays Chola Princess Kundavai.

Sharing the image, Trisha captioned it as "Nan and Kun." Soon after the actress shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "AshTrish 2 world Beauties," while another wrote, "Two beauties in one frame."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha along with their co-stars including Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and director Mani Ratnam are attending a press conference in Mumbai. For the event, Aishwarya and Trisha are twinning in white traditional ensembles -Aishwarya in anarkali suit with golden detailing, while Trisha in a saree with golden embroidery.

Take a look below:

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan opened up about what to expect from the second instalment of the movie. Speaking to NDTV, she said, "PS 2 is going to have a lot more romance and action to begin win. It is going to be so fast pace." She added, "For me PS 1 was still an introduction of every character and just putting them altogether. PS 2 is when the story really begins."

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit the theatres on April 28.