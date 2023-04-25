Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches Mani Ratnam's Feet At Ponniyin Selvan 2 Event - Aww

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Mani Ratnam at PS 2 event in Mumbai.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Karthi are busy promoting the film. On Tuesday, the stars, director Mani Ratnam and music composer AR Rahman gathered for a special event in Mumbai. During the event, Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam shared a sweet moment when the actress touched his feet in respect. In the video, Mani Ratnam can be heard praising Aishwarya for her acting skills. He said, "Filmmakers are very selfish, only thing that they care for is the film. However much I love her (Aishwarya), I will ask her only if I think she is right for the role and she has been nice enough to say yes." On hearing this, overwhelmed Aishwarya immediately gets up and touches the director's feet.

Earlier on seeing the director, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugged him and happily posed for the cameras. For those who don't know, then let us tell you, Aishwarya shares a great bond with filmmaker Mani Ratnam as he gave her first break in the entertainment industry with his Tamil political drama Iruvar.

Check out the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam here:

For the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for an ivory anarkali suit with golden detailing. The actress accessorized her ensemble with the emerald necklace and posed with her Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team.

Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, speaking to NDTV, Vikram, who stars as Chola prince Aditha Karikalan in the movie, opened up on his onscreen equation with co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the second instalment of the film. "I think it will go down in cinema history as something very special because you know, you have romance, you have one-sided romance. You have someone where you are jilted. This one is something... It's love-hate. She loves me so much that she could kill me. It's almost like in The Fountainhead (Dominique Francon and Howard Roark's movie)... Dominique Francon and Howard Roark," Vikram told NDTV.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit the theatres on April 28.