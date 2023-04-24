Viral: Aaradhya, At Airport With Mom Aishwarya, Charms Paparazzi With A "Hello"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted with daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was flying out of the city to Hyderabad for the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2, when they were spotted by the paparazzi. In the video, we can see Aaradhya, 11, dressed in a casual pink sweatshirt walking alongside her mother. Aaradhya can be seen holding her mother's hand as she makes her way inside the airport. As they walk on, Aaradhya can be seen smiling at the shutterbugs and greeting them with a "hello."

Here are some pictures from last night:

Meanwhile, Aaradhya Bachchan has been making headlines as a result of her stance against a YouTube channel for reporting fake news about her health. According to PTI, the 11-year-old moved Delhi High Court on April 19 and also sought an injunction against fake reporting. The hearing of her lawsuit took place on April 20, in Delhi High Court.

Passing a judgement, the court said that spreading misinformation about a child reflects "morbid perversity", and directed Google to take down certain videos which claimed Aaradhya Bachchan was "critically ill" and "no more".

Coming back to Aishwarya and Aaradhya, the duo was seen attending the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a few weeks back. At the event, veteran actress Rekha was clicked alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In one of the images shared by the fashion designer, Rekha is seen hugging Aaradhya as the merry group smiles for the camera. Sharing the photos, Manish Malhotra said, “The spectacular night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favourites #Rekhaji, Aishwarya Rai and the lovely Aaradhya.”

See the image here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The second part of the film will release on April 28.