When Rekha Met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Her Daughter Aaradhya At Ambani Event

Manish Malhotra shared this picture. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Thanks to the star power at the launch, pictures and videos from the event have been going viral on social media. But one photo has been breaking the internet and for good reason. It features veteran actress Rekha, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In one of the images shared by the fashion designer, Rekha is seen hugging Aaradhya as the merry group smiles for the camera. Sharing the photos, Manish Malhotra said, “The spectacular night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favourites #Rekhaji, Aishwarya Rai and the lovely Aaradhya.”

See the image here:

Before this, an image of Shah Rukh Khan and his family also made headlines. The superstar posed with his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, son Aryan and daughter Suhana. It was a fan page dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan that shared the photo. For the occasion, SRK opted for a classic black formal outfit that exudes sophistication, while Gauri looked stunning in a lovely peach ensemble. Suhana looked striking in a red outfit, and Aryan donned a stylish printed shirt and pants. It's no surprise that the picture has garnered so much attention, as it showcases the beloved Khan family's charming bond and impeccable fashion sense.

Meanwhile, Rekha also sent the internet into a tizzy with her appearance at the Dior fashion show in Mumbai held a few days ago. Even before the show, Maria Grazia Chiuri posted a picture with Rekha and gushed about her. The star was dressed in a pristine white saree. Maria Grazia Chiuri shared a picture from the meeting on her Instagram profile on Thursday and she captioned it: "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you joined us last night, it was a true honour."

Rekha's notable works include the critically acclaimed Umrao Jaan which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She also left a lasting impression in movies like Khubsoorat , Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Silsila. In 2018, she appeared in a special medley song in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.