Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland And Penelope Cruz Lit Up The Ambani Event Like This

Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Penelope were pictured in Mumbai at the Ambani event.

To say that the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai was a star-studded affair would be an understatement. If you thought the first day of the launch was a treat for sore eyes, wait till you hear about day 2. On Saturday, some of the biggest names in Hollywood marked their presence at the event. Zendaya made an arresting entrance on the second day of the launch, looking beautiful as always. The Euphoria star looked stunning in a sheer violet saree with floral designs and embellishments paired with a statement gold blouse created and styled by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Zendaya was also seen posing for pictures with her friend and retired celebrity stylist Law Roach, who was also dressed by Rahul Mishra for the gala. Sharing images from the event, Law Roach wrote, “It was such an honor to be invited by the Ambani Family to celebrate the opening of @nmacc.india I took my main girl to Mumbai. Both wearing Rahul Mishra and Bulgari styled by his team. What an incredible experience.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya's boyfriend and Hollywood star Tom Holland too arrived at the event looking dapper as always in a sleek yet classic black tuxedo. The Spider-Man star even shared a set of images from the event and thanked the Ambani family for the invite to the event. “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india. A truly wonderful experience that I'll never forget,” he wrote.

The Hollywood guest list does not end here. The gorgeous Penelope Cruz was among the international celebrities who graced the event. For the gala, the star arrived in a pink gown with a fur cape and silver accessories.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who made headlines for her glamorous look on the first day of the launch, only further raised the bar on Saturday. The actress attended the gala in a white and gold Chikankari saree with a gold statement blouse, both by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She completed the look with golden bangles.

The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai saw Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and family, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, among others in attendance.