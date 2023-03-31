Zendaya And Boyfriend Tom Holland, Away From Home, Check Into Mumbai. See Airport Pics

Zendaya and Tom Holland pictured at the Mumbai airport.

We were not even over the grand Dior pre-fall fashion show yet and two big Hollywood stars checked into Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The stars happen to be Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland. In a surprising turn of events, the stars were pictured together at the Mumbai airport this afternoon. Dressed in casual outfits, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were pictured exiting the Mumbai airport. Zendaya, best-known for playing Rue Bennett in the drama series Euphoria, was all smiles. The Spider-Man stars found love on the sets of the film and have been dating for a few years now.

See photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland at the Mumbai airport here:

Zendaya at the Mumbai airport

Tom Holland at the Mumbai airport

Zendaya, a former Disney star and singer, has featured in films like Dune, The Greatest Showman, Malcolm And Marie, Frenemies and Zapped. Her breakout role was Euphoria, in which she plays the role of a teenager battling drug addiction. For her role in Euphoria, Zendaya has won the Emmy for Best Actress twice. She made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time). She also won a Golden Globe Award for the teenage drama series this year.

Tom Holland has been a part of films like How I Live Now, In the Heart of the Sea and The Devil All the Time. However, he became a star after playing the titular role in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming. He reprised the role in the sequels Far From Home and No Way Home.