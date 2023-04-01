At The Ambani Event, Supermodel Gigi Hadid Showed Up In This Indian Designer's Dress

Gigi Hadid pictured at the event.

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai last night was a starry affair. Besides some of the biggest names of the Indian film industry, supermodel Gigi Hadid also attended the event. Gigi Hadid stepped out for a photo-op session at the event. She also shared pictures from the event on her Instagram profile. "Night 1 NMACC India. Opening weekend," she captioned a picture. Sharing another picture of her outfit, designed by Rahul Mishra, Gigi Hadid wrote: "Thankyou Rahul Mishra and all the artisans for your talent and time to make this incredibly intricate and special piece. It is an honour to wear your work and celebrate Indian craftsmanship."

See the pictures posted by Gigi Hadid here:

Screenshot of Gigi Hadid's Instagram story

Screenshot of Gigi Hadid's Instagram story

Screenshot of Gigi Hadid's Instagram story

Here are some pictures of Gigi Hadid on the red carpet.

Gigi Hadid on the red carpet

Gigi Hadid on the red carpet

Gigi Hadid on the red carpet

Gigi Hadid has walked the ramp for ace designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Max Mara and she has frequently featured on the covers of leading fashion magazines. She is a regular at the New York Fashion week, Paris Fashion week and other haute fashion shows. She is a mom to daughter Khai, who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Speaking of the guest list last night, some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry attended the event. Legendary actor Rajinikanth attended with daughter Soundarya, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya represented the Bachchans. No Ambani party is ever complete without a Khan or two - all three, in this case: Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh among many other stars attended the event.