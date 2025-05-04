Gigi Hadid Makes Relationship With Bradley Cooper Instagram Official On 30th Birthday: "I Feel So Lucky"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper confirm their relationship on Instagram. She shared photos from her 30th birthday, including a kiss with Cooper. The couple has been dating for about a year, first spotted in October.

Gigi Hadid has made her relationship with Bradley Cooper Instagram official. The supermodel recently posted a series of photos from her 30th birthday celebration on social media.

The highlight? One of the pictures shows her kissing Bradley. The image featured the couple in front of the model's three-tier chocolate birthday cake.

Gigi wore a white top and had her hair in a slicked-back bun as she cupped Bradley's face while they kissed. The 50-year-old actor has been dating Hadid for about a year.

"I feel so lucky to be 30. I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!" She also thanked her followers for their support and said she felt "blessed to feel so loved," Gigi wrote in the caption.

The couple were first seen together in October 2023, dining at Via Carota in New York City's West Village. Since then, their relationship has steadily grown.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Gigi described their bond as a "very romantic and happy dynamic." She noted that while dating in the public eye has its challenges, the relationship works because both are clear about what they want.

"To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky," she said. "I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief," she added.

A source told People earlier this year that while an engagement "would be a big step," the couple is happy with where they are. They reportedly spend time with each other's families and children.

Bradley shares an 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with model Irina Shayk. Gigi, on the other hand, has a 4-year-old daughter, Khai, with singer Zayn Malik.