Gigi Hadid Spotted Holding Hands With Bradley Cooper On 30th Birthday

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday with a family gathering. Bradley Cooper, her rumoured boyfriend, joined her at the New York City event. Guests included Bella Hadid, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Gigi Hadid marked her 30th birthday with an intimate celebration surrounded by family and friends, including her boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

According to People magazine, the model and actor were spotted walking hand in hand into the party at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Hadid's sister Bella Hadid and actress Anne Hathaway were among the guests who attended the bash.

Emily Ratajkowski, Will Arnett, and Hadid's parents, Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, were also spotted at the party.

A source revealed to People magazine that Hadid and Cooper were "very cute" and "kissed every time they got near each other" throughout the night.

The group gathered to sing "Happy Birthday" to Hadid as she blew out the candles on her cake.

Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since October 2023.

A source previously told People magazine that the couple is "serious" but not "looking to rush anything."

The couple's families have spent time together, and their kids have also bonded.

