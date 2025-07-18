<i>Saiyaara</i> X Reviews: Fans Hail Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Performance In Debut Film

Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, made its theatrical debut this Friday, on July 18, 2025. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film received a positive response from fans and critics alike. The storyline revolves around two passionate lovers who face euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond.

Several cinephiles have already shared their reactions to Saiyaara on X, most of which have praised newcomers Ahaan and Aneet's performances in the film. Additionally, the online reviews suggest that the movie is a good watch with an engaging storyline and melodious songs.

One user wrote, "Saiyaara fresh romance heart wrenching film. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda giving their powerful debut in Bollywood. Blockbuster music is the backbone of the film. A young targeted audience will reach the film high."

Another added, "A star is born......Ahaan Panday delivers a knockout performance in the film and Aneet Padda gives him able support. The simple story, superhit music, emotional depth make the film one of the best of the year. Don't miss this one. #MohitSuri #yrf . BLOCKBUSTER."

"Mohit Suri crafts a rare gem – raw, romantic, and real. From stolen glances to shattering heartbreaks, Saiyaara holds you tight and doesn't let go. #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda deliver gold. An instant classic. What a breathtaking debut for both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda – soulful, striking, and so sincere. Their chemistry burns slow, but when it does, it scorches," read a review.

A movie buff shared his honest opinion on Saiyaara and wrote, "Saiyaara BLOCKBUSTER 4. New age romance with perfect blend of music and emotion. Going to have a long run Ahaan Panday entry scene is like a superstar. Aneet Padda, how beautiful she is...Both acted beautifully. #MohitSuri direction takes the film to new height #SAIYAARAreview."

A fan mentioned, "A beautiful soul - melting film that sets a new benchmark for cinematic experience. Rollercoaster of emotions that takes you through a beautiful journey of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery. Lead actors Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday leaves an impact that you will forget this is their debut movie."

Saiyaara's music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, while John Stewart Eduri is credited for composing the background score. The movie is produced by Yash Raj Films.