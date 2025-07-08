<i>Saiyaara</i> Trailer: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda To Take Over Screens With Their Whirlwind Romance

The trailer of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara released today. The film features debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a romantic tale that experiences intense highs and lows of love, including heartbreak and healing.

The trailer introduces Ahaan as Krish Kapoor, a budding singer, and Aneet Padda as a songwriter who pens lyrics for Krish's songs. As the story unfolds, their paths cross and they develop a deep connection. They express their love for each other and make memories together.

However, their relationship takes a dark and intense turn when Aneet's character suddenly displays a menacing side, threatening Krish with a knife and demanding that he leave an event. The film's narrative takes a dramatic shift as Krish struggles to cope with the sudden change in their relationship, expressing his anguish and anger.

In a poignant moment, Krish's father, played by Varun Badola, offers words of wisdom and warns Krish against losing himself completely for the sake of love.

He says, "Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena (Don't end your life for your love)."

The trailer also hints at a complicated future for Aneet's character as a scene shows her getting married, adding another layer of complexity to the story.

Ahead of Saiyaara trailer release, director Mohit Suri expressed his sentiment on making films in the romantic genre.

He said, "I feel you can tell so many beautiful stories and take people along so many journeys and celebrate so many emotions but the romantic genre is always special."

He added, "Saiyaara is my homage to the love stories I love and the sweeping romances that I have come across throughout my life. I have been fortunate to have met so many people who have been kind enough to share their incredible love stories with me."

Saiyaara is produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani. The film will release in theatres on July 19, 2025.