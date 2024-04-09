Varun Badola On Dating Rumours With Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand Co-Star Sangita Ghosh: 'We Were Just Friends'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: imsangitaghosh)

It would not be wrong to say that veteran actor Varun Badola has been one of the most popular faces in the Indian Television industry. The actor is still cherished for his performance alongside Sangita Ghosh in the show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, which aired from 2001 to 2005. Back then, there were rumours that Varun and Sangita were dating each other. Refuting all such rumours, Varun recently said that the duo were just “great friends” in a chat with Siddharth Kannan. When questioned about whether there was ever any romantic connection, the actor said, “Nahi hua tha. Agar hua hota to I had every opportunity to take it forward aur kyuki sab kuch to hamare favour me hi tha na. [It didn't happen. If it had, I had every opportunity to take it forward because everything was in our favour.] We were the romantic couple of Indian Television.”

Varun Badola continued, “Aur hum log aisa nahi tha, party varty karte the saath me. Jitni baar milna julna hota tha, sab saath me ghum rahe fir rahe, sab kuch ho raha hai. [And we were not like that; we used to party together. Whenever we needed to meet, we were always together, roaming around together] But, we were great friends. And we were just friends and nothing else. Yeh cheez mai aaj bhi bolunga uske bare me. [This thing I would still say about her.]Because I give her almost all the credit for the chemistry that the two of us had.”

Talking about the perception that the duo's on-screen performances might have created, Varun Badola added, “Yeh to mujhe bahut logon ne pucha, ‘It is surprising ki tu aur Sangita how did you never had an affair?' And forget about that! ‘Ki tum logon ne kabhi yeh nahi socha ki shadi kar lein'. Kyuki bahut sare log uske baad aise the jinhone saath me kaam kiya and they decided to get married. Mai aur Sangu bahut ache dost hai aaj bhi. Hum log tab bhi bade acche dost the. [Many people have asked me this, ‘It's surprising that you and Sangita never had an affair.' And forget about that! ‘Have you never thought about getting married?' Because many people after working together decided to get married. Sangu and I are still very good friends. We were very good friends back then too.] So, this is the perception that probably our performances created.”

When asked whether his wife, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev ever felt insecure due to the dating rumours, Varun Badola replied, “Nahi nahi nahi. Uske doston ke saath usko dekhoge to mujhhse yeh puchoge ki tum insecure kyu nahi hote ho usko dekhke? Hum logo ne yeh ek cheez hum dono ke beech me relationship me hai hi nahi. [No, no, no. If you look at her friends, you'd ask me why I'm not insecure seeing her with them. The thing is, there was never such a thing between us in our relationship]... Hum logon ki relationship pe is cheez pe based hi nahi ki ki uski ladki ki taraf tume kaise dekha? [Our relationship isn't based on how did you even look at that girl.]”

Varun Badola was last seen in Akshay Kumar's film Mission Raniganj.