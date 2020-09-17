Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev Tests Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined At Home

Rajeshwari Sachdev shared this image. (courtesy: rajeshwarisachdev)

National Award-winning actress Rajeshwari Sachdev has tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, she released a statement on Instagram, in which she revealed that she has contracted the virus and is quarantined at home. "Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ... I have tested positive for COVID-19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's supervision and all seems in control," read an excerpt from her statement. The actress who is currently seen in the TV show Shaadi Mubarak, requested the people around her to get themselves tested. "I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free," she wrote.

Within a few minutes, Rajeshwari Sachdev's friends from the industry, wished her a speedy recovery. Bhagyashree wrote in the comments section: "Please take care...speedy recovery darling."Renuka Shahane added, "Please take care and rest. I'm sure you'll make a quick recovery. Stay strong. Much love."

Read Rajeshwari Sachdev's post here:

Rajeshwari Sachdev, who hosted Antakshari for seven years with Annu Kapoor, has starred in several TV shows as well as films. For her performance in Shyam Benegal's Sardari Begum, she received a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She is married to actor Varun Badola, who currently features in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. He also starred in SonyLIV web series Your Hono, recently.

Besides Rajeshwari Sachdev, other TV actors who contracted the virus are Parth Samthaan, Mohena Kumar, Sara Khan, Shrenu Parikh, Kiran Kumar and Himani Shivpuri, among others.