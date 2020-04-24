Coming Soon... An Antakshari Reunion With Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane. Details Here

Renuka Sahane shared this photo in 2016 (courtesy renukash)

Antakshari, the Nineties reality music show for which we had our Friday evenings booked, will have a virtual re-run of sorts. As per a mid-day report, Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj and Rajeshwari Sachdeva, those who co-hosted Antakshari at some point or the other with Annu Kapoor, will have a virtual reunion during The Future Of Life Festival. Organised by Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri, the virtual festival is scheduled for April 30 when the four Antakshari hosts will get together online and also have an Antakshari session. Speaking to mid-day, Pallavi Joshi said how excited she is for the reunion: "For Renuka, Durga, Rajeshwari and me, acting was the primary profession. Yet, it was music and our wacky sense of humour that brought us together and made us lifelong friends. I am eagerly looking forward to this session with my friends."

Earlier in 2016, the female hosts of Antakshari had a reunion of sorts when Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj and Rajeshwari Sachdeva were spotted together again. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress shared priceless photos of their reunion on her Twitter, writing these signature words from Antakshari that will take you back in time: "Hum ek geet gaa chuke hain ab teri hai baari, jo tu na gaa paayaa toh teri team hai haari."

"Hum ek geet gaa chuke hain ab teri hai baari, jo tu na gaa paayaa toh teri team hai haari" @DJasraj@rajeshwarisachd & Pallavi Joshi pic.twitter.com/kgWMLsJtEz — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) October 14, 2016

Meanwhile, mid-day also reported that the four Antakshari judges will remember the creator of Gajendra Singh with fond memories and also share their experience of working with Annu Kapoor. Antakshari first aired on ZEE TV in 1993 and ran for 15 seasons spanning over a decade.