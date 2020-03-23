Karan Johar's 'Twitter Antakshari' Oopsie: 'Wrong Song,' Tweets Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani with Karan Johar. (courtesy smritiiraniofficial)

Karan Johar's contribution to the "Twitter Antakshari" started by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday backfired somewhat. On Janata Curfew day, Ms Irani put an online "antakshari" chain into motion. The rules were simple - she asked her Twitter followers to tweet any song that they like, because, "ye apni marzi wala Twitter Antakshari hai.." An excited Karan Johar channelled his inner filmy bug and tweeted his favourite song, Lag Ja Gale from 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi? - not the best choice in these times of social distancing. Ms Irani pointed this out to Karan Johar, writing: "Lag Jaa Gale is the wrong song during Corona."

"Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! Toh main zaroor contribute karna chahoonga, with my favourite song. Lag jaa gale, ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho...... Ab aapki bari," tweeted KJo. Check out the Twitter exchange here:

Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song...

Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!! https://t.co/vklGuuVDdP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor, who also happens to be a close friend of Smriti Irani, tweeted, "Joining Smriti Irani 's Twitter Antakshari with one of my favourite songs! Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na ghar hai na thikaana, mujhe chalte jaana hai... bas chalte jaana."

Joining @smritiirani 's #twitterAntakshri with one of my favourite songs!



Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikaana, Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai... Bas Chalte Jaana



keep the chain going guys! https://t.co/1j4BXGgDAr — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 22, 2020

In terms of work, Karan Johar recently directed a segment of Netflix's Ghost Stories and produced Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be directing the period drama Takht, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor among others. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, Brahmastra, and Netflix's Guilty, starring Kiara Advani.