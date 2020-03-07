Karan Johar Reveals What's Making Shah Rukh Khan 'Sweat' In This Pic. BRB, Busy Laughing

Karan Johar shared this photo (courtesy karanjohar)

Karan Johar has been revisiting throwback memories a lot lately. The 47-year-old filmmaker just coined a new term called "Throwback Saturday" to share a rather quirky throwback photo with a rather hilarious caption. The blast from the past clearly appears to be from one of Karan Johar's film sets as there's Shah Rukh Khan too. Talking about their expressions in the photo, Karan Johar wrote in the caption: "I think bhai Shah Rukh is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! Throwback Saturday! Meanwhile, my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating." BRB, busy laughing.

Take a look at Karan Johar's throwback photo here:

Shah Rukh Khan also recently featured in another throwback post on Karan Johar's Instagram. The superstar was spotted dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya at Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's wedding festivities in 1998. "Throwback to Sanjay and Maheep's sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer," wrote KJo.

Preity Zinta also dug out an interesting BTS photo from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, also featuring Shah Rukh and Karan Johar. "Look what I found!" she exclaimed on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan has been synonymous with Karan Johar films ever since he made his debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. KJo has directed Shah Rukh in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Karan Johar was Shah Rukh's co-star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.