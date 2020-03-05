Everything About This Film Set Pic Of Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar Is ROFL

Preity Zinta shared this photo (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a throwback pic from 'KANK' sets

"Look what I found!" she wrote

The photo is a BTS photo of Preity, Shah Rukh and KJo

This Thursday, let's revisit a hilarious scene from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, courtesy a throwback photo on Preity Zinta's Instagram. The 45-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and dug out a BTS photo from the sets of the 2006 film for a "Look what I found!" moment! "Can you guess what Karan Johar is saying to me and Shah Rukh Khan?" she asked her Instafam. Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna featured Preity and Shah Rukh as a married couple. The photo appears to be from the shooting of a comic scene, in which Shah Rukh's attempts to get romantic with Preity turns out to be an epic fail. An overexcited Shah Rukh says: "I'm gonna be a masseur" and ruins Preity's face-mask in the scene.

Take a look at Preity's post here:

And here's the scene we were talking about:

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was Karan Johar's third film as a director. The ensemble cast of the film was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

Earlier, Preity Zinta had shared throwback memories and described the film as: "A film that broke my heart and marriage on celluloid. It had some of the best written scenes, performances and music. A film ahead of its times that showed the different dynamics of marriage and the difficult choice career women have to face in order to juggle domestic and professional fronts."

Shah Rukh Khan also recently featured in a throwback photo from Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor wedding diaries on Karan Johar's Instagram. "Throwback to Sanjay and Maheep's sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer!"

Major throwback goals, eh?