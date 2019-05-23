Preity Zinta's Throwback Pic Is The Perfect Thursday Treat

Preity Zinta shared this image. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta has a treasure full of throwback pictures and she often delights her Instafam with some of these pictures every Thursday and the latest addition to her Instagram entry is not an exception. On Thursday, Preity shared a lovely throwback picture of herself on her Instagram profile. Preity did not reveal when the picture was taken but she accompanied the post along with a caption that read, "A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear. Hanste hanste." Preity shared a close-up picture of herself, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart. Preity's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Preity Zinta often delights her fans with throwback pictures. A few months ago, the actress shared a picture from her teenage years on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "The only thing constant in life is change. Ek waqt tha jab mai hockey seekh rahi thi- aaj main cricket ki deewani hun. Waqt ke saath hum badal jaate hain."

Remember Preity's oh-so-adorable picture from her school days, in which she could be seen posing along with a school friend. "Look how clueless we were... We didn't know what was in our future," read an excerpt from her post," wrote Preity.

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit. She has not announced her upcoming project as of now.

