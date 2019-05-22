Cannes 2019: Preity Zinta Leaves A Comment On 'Girl Crush' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's New Pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a day off from the Cannes red carpet after back-to-back statement-making appearances but that didn't mean she didn't step out in couture. On Tuesday evening, while Sonam Kapoor was making a fashion splash in a Ralph and Russo tuxedo, a new photo of Aishwarya as femme fatale was spotted on her Instagram. The Cannes veteran paired a bronze jacket with a black tulle skirt with a thigh-high slit. Kohl-lined eyes, neatly parted hair and black stilettos wrapped the look in style. Aishwarya, who may have attended an event or a party last night, was a boss lady in sight at Hotel Martinez.

While Aishwarya didn't really feel the need for a caption, Preity Zinta's comment pretty much summed it up: "Hottie."

Oh, hello there, Preity Zinta!

Preity Zinta's comment reminds us of this Twitter conversation of hers with Aishwarya's actor husband Abhishek Bachchan from when Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released:

Oye!!! Hands off Z! She's spoken for. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 5, 2016

Aishwarya and Preity, who have been friends since the beginning of their career, are yet another example who defy the stereotypical belief 'two actresses can't be friends'. Three years after she won Miss World, Aishwarya stepped into Bollywood with 1997 film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, a year after which Preity Zinta joined Bollywood with 1998 Dil Se.... Preity, who often said in interviews that she considered Aishwarya a friend, is spotted hanging out with the former beauty queen at Diwali parties. Preity has also co-starred with Abhishek in films such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

Meanwhile, for her red carpet appearances in Cannes, Aishwarya opted for a Jean-Louis Sabaji ensemble on one day and Ashi Studio gown the other.

While Deepika Padukone must ran out of heart-eyed emojis, Abhishek thought Aishwarya in Cannes is "the gold standard." We concur.

