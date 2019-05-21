Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Burst Of Blue Takes Your Breath Away

Aishwarya shared the pics from Cannes (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Trust Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to leave you stunned with her sartorial surprises when in Cannes. The 45-year-old actress is a bona-fide Cannes veteran, currently marking her 18th year at the French Riviera this year. Aishwarya is keeping us updated with her outfit changes through the day and looks like after her head-turning appearance on the red carpet yesterday, she painted the French Riviera in shades of blue. She shared just a glimpse of her blue outfit on Instagram and left the rest to imagination. Aishwarya, who does red lipstick like no other, styled her look with winged eyeliner and silver eye make-up. Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being dreamy in the French Riviera here:

Earlier on Monday, Aishwarya basked in the French Riviera on the cruise-lined harbour in a nautical-themed red and white striped dress handpicked from the collections of designer duo Leal-Daccarett. Scarlet lips and oversized Armani sunglasses did the rest of the talking.

Just like last year, denims really stood out as favourite fashion choices for celebrities this year and Aishwarya was no exception. She styled her rolled up retro denims with a basic blouse and casually threw over a graphic printed jacket, which appeared to reflect the French Rivera waters.

Aishwarya was not done with denims yet. These embellished separates are courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Aishwarya wrapped her second day in Cannes with in angelic red carpet look wearing an OTT outfit custom designed by Ashi Studio.

For her debut red carpet in Cannes this year, Aishwarya was a gold queen, with Aaradhya escorting her to the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan represents L'Oreal in Cannes and Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are her fellow ambassadors.

