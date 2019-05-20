Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Making The French Riviera Look So Good

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked elegant in a striped dress. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Highlights Aishwarya made her first red carpet appearance on Sunday night Aishwarya made two stunning appearances throughout the day Aishwarya represents the cosmetics giant L'Oreal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival. The 45-year-old actress, who has been attending the festival for over 17 years now, has become a pro at acing all the looks. There's still time for her second red carpet appearance but thanks to her fan pages on social media, we got a glimpse of what Aishwarya wore for her day out in the French Riviera. Aishwarya's first outfit was an off-shoulder red and white striped maxi dress, designed by Leal Daccarett. She accessorised the look with black sunglasses, crimson lips and she had her hair worn in beachy waves.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's day look at the Cannes Film Festival here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second look for the day was drastically different from her first one albeit equally stylish. The Guru actress opted for a denim-on-denim look. She wore a pair of denims with a plain white top and she threw in an embellished denim cape over it. She finished the look with bright red lips and, of course, black sunglasses. Pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second look have been curated by several fan clubs on social media. Check it out here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a grand appearance on the red carpet on Sunday night. The actress was dressed in an iridescent yellow fish-cut gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji's couture. The actress opted for poker straight hair and looked simply phenomenal. Here are the pictures:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be making her second red carpet appearance at the film festival on Monday night. Her fellow L'Oreal ambassador Sonam Kapoor will also be making her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival tonight.

