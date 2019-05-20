Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Gold Dress Reviewed By Abhishek And The Internet

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya shared images of herself and daughter Aaradhya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, for one, was impressed

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 20, 2019 13:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Gold Dress Reviewed By Abhishek And The Internet

Here's Aishwarya on Cannes red carpet (courtesy AFP)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya wore a metallic mermaid silhouette gown by Jean Louis Sabaji
  2. The dress had a single sleeve and a pleated train
  3. "The gold standard," Abhishek wrote on one of Aishwarya's Instagram posts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a legit Cannes legend and nothing can dim her sheen, not even a dress that was meant to enhance it but didn't quite do that. The 45-year-old actress made her first red carpet appearance this year at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in a metallic mermaid silhouette gown by Jean Louis Sabaji - a molten gold creation with green undertones in a snakeskin effect fabric. The dress had a single sleeve and a pleated train. For Aishwarya, it was a look as unexpected as could be - it seems to be a year for sartorial surprises at Cannes, after Deepika Padukone's eye-popping green and turban outfit - and while she fared as well as anyone possibly could in so difficult a dress, as many eyebrows were raised as jaws were dropped.

Here's Aishwarya on the red carpet:

3fog9d8g
alhpc62g

Aishwarya shared images of herself and daughter Aaradhya, who always accompanies her to Cannes and was dressed in yellow to match her, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, for one, was impressed. "The gold standard," he wrote on one of Aishwarya's Instagram posts. Other comments, however, expressed confusion and outright dislike of the somewhat futuristic dress. "Complete disaster this time," read one comment; "Please change your stylist," read another; "A big no for this outfit," read a third.

My Sunshine Forever LOVE YOU

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

1rl5lj1

Twitter was less polite:

But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she doesn't need a dress to prove it. These comments agree:

We will give Aishwarya, who like Deepika is often criticised for playing it too safe on the red carpet, 10 on 10 for experimenting - and we do hope she continues to do so. This is Aishwarya's 18th Cannes - she was first there in 2002 representing her film Devdas and has attended ever since as a L'Oreal ambassador. She's had plenty of red carpet practice, to say the least, and she hasn't always got it right. Sometimes she hits it out of the park, like the year she wore a gold Roberto Cavalli dress with coral lips:

nqi5nbd8

Other times, she's been trolled for overly purple lips and less than stellar saree looks:

3p63qvsg

We'll reserve judgement on this year's fashion report card until we see Aishwarya's next few looks. This time, she's one of a veritable crowd of Indian stars at Cannes - we've already seen Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan. Next up, Sonam Kapoor.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

aishwarya rai bachchancannes 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsSensexExit PollPunjab Exit PollYogi AdityanathElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupExit Poll ResultsExit Poll ResultSuzuki GixxerRedmi Note 7SGames of ThronesOnePlus

................................ Advertisement ................................