Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Are Making The French Riviera Smile

Aishwarya and Aaradhya in Cannes (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Aishwarya checked in on Instagram with a post This year marks Aishwarya's 18th year at Cannes Aaradhya has been accompanying Aishwarya since she was a baby

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the French Riviera welcomes you! As the clock struck Sunday afternoon in French Riviera, the Cannes veteran landed in the French town and checked in on Instagram with a photo. Accompanying Aishwarya, of course, is her seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who has been going to Cannes since she was a baby. Sharing a photo of herself and Aaradhya, Aishwarya wrote: "We're here...Thank you all for your love, Cannes 2019." Aishwarya, who marks her 18th year as an ambassador for L'Oreal, was greeted with a bouquet of flowers, which little Aaradhya can be seen carrying around. In the two photos comprising the post, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in sunglasses - Aishwarya in an oversized pair of shades to go with her glam airport look and Aaradhya in bubble-gum pink sunglasses matching her pink top.

So cute these two are!

Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan took off from Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday - it indeed must have been a hectic transition from Sunday to Monday and the mother-daughter duo attended Shiamak Davar's dance concert on Sunday evening. Aaradhya was one of the star performers for the event and cheering for her in the stands were Aishwarya, Abhishek, Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. After the show, Aishwarya joined the choreographer for some celebrations on stage.

Slicing out time from her busy schedule, Aishwarya filled up her Instagram with these posts.

Last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delighted us with two red carpet looks - a purple and black Michael Cinco peacock gown, preceded by a shimmery Rami Kadi gown. Both times, baby Aaradhya escorted her to the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's fellow L'Oreal ambassador Deepika Padukone has already walked the red carpet in Cannes and is back home in Mumbai now. Sonam Kapoor, who also represents L'Oreal, will also be sashaying down the red carpet this year.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.