Seen These Viral Pics Of Aaradhya Bachchan Performing At Shiamak Davar's Dance Event?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya surely has some impeccable genes and that clearly reflects in the latest pictures, in which the 7-year-old can be seen performing at a dance event, pictures from which are going insanely viral on social media. On Saturday afternoon, Aaradhya performed at Shiamak Davar's Summer Funk show. In the pictures, Aaradhya can be seen dressed in a pink frock and a denim jacket. She can be seen sporting a fancy pink hairband and a matching pair of shoes and we must tell you that she looks extremely adorable. For her big day, Aaradhya was well-represented by her family, who were present at the event to cheer for her.

Take a look at pictures of Aaradhya's performance here:

Aaradhya performing at the event.

Aaradhya looked really cute.

Aaradhya's swag was off the charts.

Aaradhya's cheer squad at the function included her father Abhishek Bachchan, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and her aunt Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Take a look at the pictures here:

Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Jaya Bachchan with Abhishek arriving at the event.

Aaradhya frequently makes appearances on her parents' Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. On Mother's Day, Aishwarya shared a super cute picture with Aaradhya and her mother Brinda Rai. This is what we are talking about:

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011. The couple will reunite on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's new film Gulab Jamun.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan's last release was Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan while Aishwarya's last release was Fanney Khan. The actress, who represents the cosmetics giant L'Oreal, will soon be arriving at the Cannes Film Festival.

