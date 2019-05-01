The Internet Has A Problem With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Holding 7-Year-Old Daughter Aaradhya's Hand

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya in Mumbai

Highlights Aaradhya almost always accompanies her mother to events and parties Aishwarya, Abhishek always safely escort Aaradhya when around paparazzi Aaradhya will celebrate her 8th birthday this year

Superstars are always under social media scrutiny and it's no different when it comes to the Bachchans. On Monday evening, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan dined out at Yauatcha in BKC with Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan and pictures of them exiting the eatery are viral on social media. Now, a section of the Internet has only one observation to make - "Can you please leave Aaradhya's hand for god's sake?" read a comment while another added: "Hope her daughter doesn't get shoulder pain by this position always." Netizens trolling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for holding her seven-year-old daughter's hand is everything that's wrong with the Internet.

In photos of Aishwarya safely escorting Aaradhya to the car, more comments such as these poured in: "Please leave her hand Ash and walk her freely" and "For God's sake leave her hands. She is not three-year-old."

Aaradhya Bachchan almost always accompanies her working mother to parties and events and the youngest Bachchan is usually the life and soul of any and every get-together. If you remember, photos and videos of Aaradhya bonding with Deepika Padukone at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur went crazy viral. Aaradhya also trended big time for adorably snapping at the paparazzi for constantly being asked to pose at the Ambani wedding. That eye roll was epic. Even then, Aaradhya was spotted in between Abhishek and Aishwarya with both her parents holding her hands. Aaradhya has also been Aishwarya's Cannes travel buddy since she was a baby.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011. The Bachchan cpiple will reunite on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's new film Gulab Jamun.

