Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya And Others: 10 Best Pics From Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Pre-Wedding Festivities In Udaipur

Highlights
- Deepika and Ranveer set the dance floor on fire at the pre-wedding bash
- Aishwarya and Abhishek too had a blast on the dance floor
- Little Aaradhya had also joined her parents at the party
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's two-day pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur witnessed a bevy of Bollywood celebrities letting their hair down with the Ambanis. The impressive guest list of the Ambanis included power couples like Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Bollywood was also represented by the likes of Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rekha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Karisma, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and many, many others. Over the weekend, the Ambanis hosted a star-studded sangeet and a glitzy bash at Oberoi Udaivilas and Udaipur's City Palace respectively.
Needless to say that the festivities called for some brilliant inside photos, which went viral on social media over the weekend and still continue to top trends. Here are our top 10 picks from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding festivities, featuring Deepika, Ranveer, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and others. You're welcome.
Costume designer Mickey Contractor shared an adorable click featuring little Aaradhya and Aishwarya along with newly-married couple Deepika and Ranveer.
In which Vidya Balan thanked Union Minister Smriti Irani for introducing her to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. "Precious picture. The first time in my life that I asked to be introduced to someone. Thank you, Smriti Irani for the same. I love Hillary Clinton," she wrote.
In which Vidya Balan thanked Union Minister Smriti Irani for introducing her to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. "Precious picture. The first time in my life that I asked to be introduced to someone. Thank you, Smriti Irani for the same. I love Hillary Clinton," she wrote.

Precious pic!! The first time in my life that i asked to be introduced to someone...Thank you @smritiiraniofficial for the same . I loove @hillaryclinton. A woman who has weathered every storm with equanimity and who never gives up...I felt hopeful while she campaigned to be #President and felt a certain hopelessness when she didn't make it...But in a few days i realized that only when the glass ceiling is shattered can we reach the sky and she broke it for us...and thus paved the way for someone else to reach for the boundless blue. You may find many reasons to dislike her but that's because you are judging her because she dared to travel where most don't...Thank you @hillaryclinton for all that you are and for being a HERO!! And thank you my #siddharthroykapur for being a walking talking encyclopedia on American politics and for thereby introducing me to Her . I couldn't have imagined waking up at 6am to watch the primaries until you happened to me .
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan also lit up Isha Ambani's pre-wedding functions as they performed to Dilli Wali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Meanwhile, the Kapoor sisters turned heads in stunning lehengas from their favourite designer Manish Malhotra. How fab is this click?
A bunch of Kapoors in this pic. Sonam and Kareena were really, really missed.
Beyonce flew in to Udaipur for a day to ensure that Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities were "perfect." The pop queen was the star performer at the sangeet.
Kala chashma jachda hai on Karisma, Natasha Poonawalla, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani! Here's proof:
When Deepika Padukone and Juhi Chawla caught up after long. They had lots to share!
Aishwarya was clearly Deepika's favourite photo buddy at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party. Also spotted was Karisma's cousin Aadar Jain.
Disha Patani had shared this adorable selfie with Rekha while they were en-route Udaipur, which quickly became the Internet's favourite.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding is scheduled for December 12, which will be attended by the close acquaintances of both the families in Mumbai.
