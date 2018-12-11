Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya And Others: 10 Best Pics From Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Pre-Wedding Festivities In Udaipur

Such a cool pic of Deepika and Aishwarya! (courtesy mickeycontractor)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer set the dance floor on fire at the pre-wedding bash Aishwarya and Abhishek too had a blast on the dance floor Little Aaradhya had also joined her parents at the party

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's two-day pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur witnessed a bevy of Bollywood celebrities letting their hair down with the Ambanis. The impressive guest list of the Ambanis included power couples like Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Bollywood was also represented by the likes of Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rekha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Karisma, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and many, many others. Over the weekend, the Ambanis hosted a star-studded sangeet and a glitzy bash at Oberoi Udaivilas and Udaipur's City Palace respectively.

Needless to say that the festivities called for some brilliant inside photos, which went viral on social media over the weekend and still continue to top trends. Here are our top 10 picks from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding festivities, featuring Deepika, Ranveer, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and others. You're welcome.

Costume designer Mickey Contractor shared an adorable click featuring little Aaradhya and Aishwarya along with newly-married couple Deepika and Ranveer.

In which Vidya Balan thanked Union Minister Smriti Irani for introducing her to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. "Precious picture. The first time in my life that I asked to be introduced to someone. Thank you, Smriti Irani for the same. I love Hillary Clinton," she wrote.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan also lit up Isha Ambani's pre-wedding functions as they performed to Dilli Wali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor sisters turned heads in stunning lehengas from their favourite designer Manish Malhotra. How fab is this click?

A bunch of Kapoors in this pic. Sonam and Kareena were really, really missed.

Beyonce flew in to Udaipur for a day to ensure that Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities were "perfect." The pop queen was the star performer at the sangeet.

Kala chashma jachda hai on Karisma, Natasha Poonawalla, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani! Here's proof:

When Deepika Padukone and Juhi Chawla caught up after long. They had lots to share!

Aishwarya was clearly Deepika's favourite photo buddy at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party. Also spotted was Karisma's cousin Aadar Jain.

Disha Patani had shared this adorable selfie with Rekha while they were en-route Udaipur, which quickly became the Internet's favourite.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding is scheduled for December 12, which will be attended by the close acquaintances of both the families in Mumbai.

