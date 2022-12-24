Watch: Isha Ambani Spotted With Her Twins In Mumbai

Isha Ambani was announced as the leader of Reliance group's retail business in August.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal have returned to Mumbai from the US after welcoming twins last month.

A video shows Isha Ambani holding one of her twins as her father-in-law, industrialist Ajay Piramal, gazes at the other newborn. Several members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh and Nita Ambani and their sons Anant and Akash Ambani, are seen in the video.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were blessed with twins, named Aadiya and Krishna, on November 19. “We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well,” the Ambani family said in a statement.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life,” the statement added.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in 2018 in a lavish ceremony that took place at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. It was attended by famous Bollywood personalities, businessmen, and politicians including former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and superstar Rajinikanth.

Isha Ambani was announced as the leader of Reliance group's retail business in August this year. Mukesh Ambani had made his youngest son, Anant Ambani, the leader of his new energy business. “Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since inception,” the Reliance chairman had said. He added that Anant Ambani joined the new energy business and was spending most of his time in Jamnagar.