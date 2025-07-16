Conjoined Twin Carmen Andrade Marries Longtime Boyfriend Daniel McCormack

Conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita Andrade have reached a major milestone in their lives. One of the twins, Carmen, is married. According to People, the 25-year-old quietly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Daniel McCormack, in October last year in Connecticut. Carmen and McCormack met on the dating app Hinge in 2020. "We eloped in October with our families," Carmen told TODAY on Thursday. She confessed that they had a small ceremony on the historic Lover's Leap Bridge in New Milford. She also shared her life update last month in a YouTube video titled, 'Overdue Update!'.

"(We) should probably also address something else pretty big," Carmen, who donned a long, green, glittering dress for the ceremony, said in the clip, while holding up her left hand to the camera to show off her wedding ring. "I did get married," she said, as Lupita insisted, "I did not." The camera then panned out to show McCormack, who said, "Hi! I got an upgrade, I'm the husband now."

The 25-year-old, who is the right-sided conjoined twin of her sister Lupita, said that she had been dating for nearly five years, per the People. Addressing her outfit choice, she said, "I did not wear white. Don't regret it. I don't like white."

Carmen continued, "Before anybody gets it twisted: We got married," pointing to herself and her new husband. She insisted, "We did not get married," gesturing to the three of them, while Lupita responded, "I don't want to get married."

The conjoined twins were originally born in Mexico. Each of the women has a heart, a set of lungs and a stomach. The pair, who moved to the US when they were babies, are connected at the torso and share a pelvis and reproductive system. They each have two arms, but only one leg.

In a previous interview, Carmen spoke about meeting her boyfriend, McCormack, on Hinge. "I knew right off the bat that Daniel was different from the others, because he didn't lead with a question about my condition. I have social anxiety, and I've ended up cancelling dates at the last minute, but I felt calm on the way there," she said.

"We've discussed getting engaged, but we want to live together first. Daniel and my sister get along really well. It's funny because I stay up later than Lupita, but when Daniel sleeps over, I fall asleep quickly - and he stays up talking with her," she said at the time.

Lupita, on the other hand, shared that she is asexual. "I'm asexual, but I want Carmen to settle down. I know that's important to her," she said.

Speaking to TODAY, Carmen said that she doesn't want to have kids, however, she does like being a "dog mom". "Lupita and I can't get pregnant, we have endometriosis and we're also on a hormone blocker that prevents us from menstruating," she explained.